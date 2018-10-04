Health insurance rates for Coloradans purchasing their own plans will rise an average of 5.6 percent in 2019 — ending two straight years of steep, double-digit rate increases.
The rate increase, which was announced Thursday by the Colorado Division of Insurance, marks a distinct change from the volatility of recent years, when health insurance rates skyrocketed and Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill sought to repeal the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.
In 2018, rates rose more than 32 percent. And in 2017, rates rose more than 20 percent.
“We worked hard in 2017 to be an island of stability amid the federal chaos to keep the insurance companies in the individual market in Colorado,” said Michael Conway, the Colorado Division of Insurance's interim commissioner, in a statement. "This year we worked to keep premium increases modest. With this foundation, my goal for the coming year is to attack out-of-control health care costs — the costs that drive insurance premiums up. That’s where we can really start to make a difference."
The rates only apply to people on the state's individual market, which do not include government- or employer-provided health insurance policies. The individual market encompasses 8 percent to 9 percent of Colorado's population.
The rate increases also only pertain to a customers' premiums, which are the monthly cost of a plan.
While the state's overall average rate increase is 5.6 percent, the actual prices of those insurance plans vary widely by company.
For example, monthly rates for plans sold by Anthem will decrease nearly 3 percent. Meanwhile, Denver Health's plans will increase an average of 22 percent.
All other carriers on the state's individual market expect single-digit rate increases in 2019.
