Enrollments through Colorado's health insurance exchange are off to a strong start.
Over the last two weeks, 25,614 medical plans have been purchased through Connect for Health Colorado — a 13-percent jump from the same period in 2017, the exchange announced Friday. The vast majority of those shoppers — about 88 percent — were return customers to the exchange.
Open enrollment marks the only time of the year when people without employer- or government-provided health insurance can purchase plans for the upcoming year.
This year, however, marks the first time since the Affordable Care Act took effect that no tax penalty will be assessed for people who don’t purchase plans, because of Congress’ decision to end the individual mandate in last year’s tax overhaul.
Shoppers have until Dec. 15 to purchase coverage that takes effect on New Year's Day.
Anyone who misses that deadline can still purchase a plan through Jan. 15. However that coverage will not take effect until Feb. 1.