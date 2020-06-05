Bektu Solomon got up from the grassy knoll between UCHealth Memorial Hospital North and Children’s Hospital Colorado Friday with tears running down her face.
She had taken a knee for 10 minutes along with about 150 students, doctors, nurses, medical assistants, surgeons, physical therapists, administrators and other health care workers as part of a Kneel for Justice event sponsored by the Colorado chapter of White Coats for Black Lives, a medical student-run organization.
During the first eight minutes and 46 seconds, marking the amount of time George Floyd was handcuffed face down in the street on May 25 while pinned by a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck constricted his breathing, Solomon’s mind was right there with Floyd.
“I was thinking of the lack of humanity in that type of death,” said Solomon, a third-year medical student. “I was thinking about the little inhumanities that constantly happen to black people in this country.”
Some wore white lab coats or green scrubs and others were in street clothes, but all remained silent while on bended knee in support of racial equality.
Health care workers held similar rallies at Boulder Park near UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. About 100 people took part in the boulder Park observance.
Racial justice goes hand in hand with health care inequity, said Colorado Springs organizer Oluwatosin Adebiyi, a fourth-year medical student.
“They aren’t different at all — look at health care and look at history,” she said. “It’s the same system of oppression that is the fabric of these institutions that we call work, we call school, we call our livelihood.”
Fighting against racial injustice is a lifelong pursuit, Adebiyi said.
“Every day I breathe this in and out,” she said.
Delia Shash, also a fourth-year medical student, said as a future physician, it’s her duty to give all patients “the best care possible,” regardless of race or background.
But there are systems in place that make that difficult, Shash said.
“I’m kneeling in solidarity to show we think that’s not OK and we want to make change,” she said.
Holding signs that said, “Do No Harm,” “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter,” “Silence is Complicit” and “Of All the Forms of Inequity, Injustice in Health Care is the Most Shocking and Inhumane,” participants chanted during the final minute and 14 seconds phrases such as “No justice, no peace” and “White coats for black lives.”
“We’re doing this today not because it’s trendy but to honor George and other lives,” Adebiyi said to the crowd. “We must do no harm. We must examine our policies, our protocols and the community we take care of. We cannot be neutral in these matters.”
Dr. Erik Wallace, associate dean and an associate professor for the Colorado Springs branch of the CU School of Medicine, reflected on his chosen profession while kneeling.
“For me, as a physician and someone who’s educating a future generation, it’s important we treat everyone as equally as possible, recognizing that not everyone has the same access to health care,” Wallace said.
Medical workers are trained to serve everyone, from the poorest of the poor to the richest of the rich, he said, from every race and ethnicity.
“We need to better understand what we do well and what we don’t do well,” Wallace said. “We need to recognize that there are people in our society who suffer needlessly. It’s our job to work on systemic, sustainable change.”