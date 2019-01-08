The Pikes Peak region’s largest Medicaid provider is moving into the heart of southeast Colorado Springs, bringing sorely needed medical care to a veritable “health care desert.”
Peak Vista Community Health Centers plans to create its first clinic in the 80916 ZIP code, known as a “health care desert” because few doctors practice medicine in or around it, and many residents rely on costly emergency room visits for care. Some forgo it entirely.
The nonprofit, federally qualified health center is considering two locations: at 1815 Jet Wing Drive and at an undisclosed site, said Pam McManus, Peak Vista’s president and CEO.
The clinic’s goal is to make it easier for patients, especially those reliant on public transportation, to see their family doctor, McManus said. That could mean fewer chronic diseases and better overall health for area residents.
“Right now, people are spending hours getting to a health center,” she said. “And so what we’re trying to do is recognize that one access barrier is not having a health center that’s close enough.”
Early plans call for the clinic to house six medical providers, such as primary care doctors and physician assistants, as well as two dentists and two behavioral health professionals, McManus said. She said it likely will resemble the size of Peak Vista’s clinic in Fountain.
“I am so excited, because we do not have — and have not had — a health clinic in 80916 (ZIP code),” said City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, who represents the southeast side. “I know that that place will be packed. The people are excited.”
For southeast Colorado Springs, hardly any primary care clinics exist outside the Printers Park area in the 80910 and 80916 ZIP codes.
It’s one of myriad disparities for the area, compared with the rest of the city. A Gazette report in late 2017 found higher than state average rates for obesity, diabetes and fair or poor health, along with some of the highest rates of mental distress in the state. Residents in the southeast also typically drove farther for health care, while many people delayed seeking it because they can’t afford it.
The area also has disproportionately high rates of poverty and crime — factors that can affect a person’s overall health and life span, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new Peak Vista clinic aims to be an important step in addressing some of those issues, McManus said.
Already, about 11,000 Peak Vista patients live in 80916, which is roughly bounded by Academy Boulevard on the west, Platte Avenue on the north, Milton E. Proby Parkway on the south and the Colorado Springs Airport on the east.
Those patients represent nearly 12 percent of the 94,000 patients seen by Peak Vista, which covers an area from Cripple Creek on the western slope of Pikes Peak to Kit Carson County on the Eastern Plains.
Expanding access to health care has been a top need voiced by residents of southeast Colorado Springs, said Mina Liebert, an El Paso County Public Health planner. She heard that concern repeatedly while laying the groundwork for a coalition of nonprofits and agencies called RISE, which seeks to improve the lives of residents in the southeast.
She voiced optimism that the new clinic could help people find and more regularly visit a primary care “home.” The term refers to family doctors capable of developing deeper relationships and better understanding of their patients’ health needs, unlike what happens when people rely on emergency rooms.
“What they’re doing to address a need in the southeast is exciting,” Liebert said. “The possibility of having a facility with access to health care close to residents who need it is fantastic.”