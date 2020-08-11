A 31-year-old father of three was socializing with his neighbors for the first time when he was shot and killed in northeast Colorado Springs, his girlfriend said.
Police found Daniel Ritchie Jr. with a fatal gunshot wound inside an apartment at The Vineyards of Colorado Springs, at 4350 Mira Linda Point, on Aug. 1, police said in a statement Monday.
Another man, who had serious injuries, was taken to a hospital, police said. As of Tuesday, no arrests were announced and police said there is no threat to the community.
“It’s so bizarre to me because it was such a normal night," said Kaylyn DeLoach, Ritchie's girlfriend. "We’re getting to know our neighbors, we’re finally being social with our neighbors,” she said explaining how she and Ritchie often kept to themselves.
Police did not release information about the shooting until nine days after Ritchie's death and provided no details as to what prompted the shooting or suspect information.
DeLoach said she and Ritchie were on their patio when a few neighbors in the complex invited him over for a drink late Friday night. She and Ritchie were drinking with one group, before leaving and heading to a different neighbor’s apartment across the hall about 4 a.m., she said.
DeLoach left about 6 a.m. to feed their 5-month-old baby girl, Koraline, in her and Ritchie’s apartment and then fell asleep, she said. She left the door unlocked, expecting Ritchie to come home shortly after, she said.
About 10 a.m., she woke up to feed Koraline again, when she heard a police officer knocking on her door to ask her questions. Hours later, a detective told her there was a fight and Ritchie had died.
“It was a long waiting game,” DeLoach, 28, said. “All day I was hyperventilating, my eyes were swollen shut by the end of the day.”
She said she doesn’t know where her boyfriend was shot or how many times. She said she has since seen the neighbor whose apartment Ritchie was in when she left, but doesn’t know what happened in the moments before her boyfriend was killed.
“He wanted the best for everybody. He had such a bleeding heart,” she said of Ritchie, who enjoyed hiking at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, playing disc golf and traveling in his RV with his family. She recalled a recent trip to Michigan to visit the Indian reservation where he grew up and described Ritchie as a "truly caring, family man."
“I feel like the system has let Dan down,” DeLoach said. “I don’t understand why this guy wasn’t arrested, they ruled it a homicide and this guy is still walking around, partying it up.”
Ritchie worked in IT in the Special Forces unit of the Army and was stationed in Hawaii before he moved to Colorado, where she met him, DeLoach said. When he was killed, he was working toward earning a masters degree, she said.
“All he wanted in life was to travel and we had plans for that,” she said. “Nobody expects drinking, chilling out with your neighbor, to turn into getting shot. We thought we had forever.”