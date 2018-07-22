Smoke from wildfires burning around Colorado and in other western states is making for hazy skies around Colorado Springs on Sunday.
The story is similar elsewhere along the Front Range. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports the air quality is moderate in both Colorado Springs and Denver, with poor visibility, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The Lake Christine fire that has burned more than 10,000 acres near Glenwood Springs is one fire being credited for the smoke, along with the Sugarloaf fire that's burning southeast of Fraser.