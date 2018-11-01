A hazmat situation at the post office near Ivywild has shut down 8th Street, Colorado Springs police said.
8th Street will be closed for "quite some time," police said.
At 7:18 a.m., a suspicious substance was discovered inside the post office.
Two people were taken to the hospital for observation. Other employees of the post office loaded onto a city bus.
City bus picking up employees pic.twitter.com/vtqmBCTeS2— Liz Forster (@lizmforster) November 1, 2018
“These scenes can be fairly chaotic, so give us some time to sort through what is going on,” said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.
It is unclear what kind of material was being investigated by hazmat.
The area is secure and there is no concern for the public, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.