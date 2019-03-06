Pending court-martial charges against three members of the Air Force Academy's swim team have been dismissed, the academy announced Wednesday.
Cadets Michael Hannigan, Lars Knutson and Garrett Glaudini were accused of hazing, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
Although the criminal charges were dismissed, "a number of cases, including these three, remain under consideration for possible administrative action," the academy said in a news release.
The allegations against Hannigan, the captain of the swimming team, and Knutson, a top swimmer who was named a first-team all Western Athletic Conference swimmer last year, were announced by the academy in September. The charges were without precedent in the school’s 64-year history, with two seniors facing up to five years behind bars on allegations of obstruction of justice and dereliction of duty. In the past, hazing cases have been handled through the school’s administrative discipline process, making this the first criminal hazing case in academy history.
They were two of 11 swimmers who were suspended from the team in February 2018 amid an investigation into hazing.
Freshmen had complained about a hazing ritual that included eating to the point of sickness and a rite that involved naked upperclassmen and threatened — but phony — demands for oral sex.
The charges against Hannigan, Knutson and Glaudini "were considered individually after an extensive investigation and with input from the chain of command and legal counsel," the release says. "In the months since the preferral of charges, numerous interviews were conducted in preparation for the trial proceedings.
"As a result of those interviews as well as information provided in response to related discipline actions, the convening authorities determined that a felony conviction (and all of the consequences of such a conviction) would not be the appropriate outcome for their conduct."
Other cadets "involved in these incidents" already have faced disciplinary action, including administrative paperwork, probation and disenrollment, the release says.
"Although the court-martial charges have been dismissed, acts of hazing and bullying have no place in our military as they run contrary to the core concept of dignity and respect," the release says.