exposure 41.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

(The Gazette, Jerilee Bennett)

 JERILEE BENNETT THE GAZETTE

Two wildfires burning in Arizona are impacting people in Colorado.

A lot of smoke is being put into the atmosphere as more than 138,000 acres have burned between the two fires as of Tuesday night.

The Telegraph fire is burning east of Phoenix while the Mescal Fire is burning southeast of Globe. Smoke from the wildfires could be seen from Colorado Springs Tuesday night over the mountains.

Read the full story here with KKTV.

Off-duty Pueblo firefighter shot; police seek suspect
Suspect in shooting of Colorado Springs police officer arrested
Manitou Springs residents offer reward money to find cemetery vandals

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Load comments