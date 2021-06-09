Two wildfires burning in Arizona are impacting people in Colorado.
A lot of smoke is being put into the atmosphere as more than 138,000 acres have burned between the two fires as of Tuesday night.
The Telegraph fire is burning east of Phoenix while the Mescal Fire is burning southeast of Globe. Smoke from the wildfires could be seen from Colorado Springs Tuesday night over the mountains.
Smoke will be visible in Teller County due to the wildfires in Arizona. There are no active fires in Teller County.— Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) June 8, 2021