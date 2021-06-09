If the sky seems hazy in the Pikes Peak Region that is because smoke from wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico is wafting across Colorado.
The Telegraph and Mescal fires burning east of Phoenix consumed over 145,000 acres of land as of Wednesday and the Johnson fire, east of the Arizona border in New Mexico, burned over 45,000 acres.
Meteorologists say wind is to blame for the fires smoking up Colorado skies.
"It all depends on the direction of the wind, which either increases or decreases smoke," Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said. "Upper level winds are coming from the west and southwest and the are allowing some of the smoke to move into the area."
Wankowski said hot temperatures do not help either.
"A cold front Friday might taper the smoke a little bit, but if they don’t get a handle on those fires, next week we could see more smoke with upper-level high pressure building across the state," Wankowski said. "It all depends on where these pressures are that lead our wind flow."
Despite a wet spring season on Colorado's Front Range, which reported around 2 inches of rain above the typical May average, the western slope is suffering drought and could be a hotbed for fire, Wankowski said.
But even late spring rains can have negative repercussions when it comes to fire season, Mike Smaldino, spokesman for Colorado Springs Fire Department, said.
"We’re expecting a busy fire season," Smaldino said. "It was put off a bit by late rains, but unfortunately that helped grasses grow and become those light, flashy fuels for us that carry fire really fast."
Smaldino said the fire department and other agencies around the state are prepared.
"It's a reminder that even though we say fire season is all year long we’re getting into fire season in West — be careful" Smaldino said.