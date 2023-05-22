A hazardous material leak has been reported just east of the downtown Colorado Springs area Monday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The department reported that over 50 gallons of "multiple chemicals" were spilled at 547 E. Cimarron St., near the South Shooks Run Park.
Residents are asked to avoid the area, as the department has sent five crews to respond to the incident area. An initial safety zone has been established, CSFD said.
I’m at the X of El Paso/E Cimarron Sts in #ColoradoSprings for a reported hazmat incident this morning. I’m told an overnight fire possibly sparked the spill of approx 50 gallons of unknown chemicals in a business here - Residents should avoid the area @csgazette pic.twitter.com/EwxSZ9Rfgr— Brooke Nevins (@brooke_nevins) May 22, 2023
Update - CSFD has 5 units on scene dealing with a hazardous materials leak with several chemicals. Initial safety zone has been established. Avoid the area E Cimarron St and S El Paso St. pic.twitter.com/NnJnO3NFv8— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 22, 2023
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
