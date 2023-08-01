Pueblo County sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help in identifying the driver of a truck who they say tried to steal gas from a golf course.

Images from the scene, released Monday by the Sheriff's Office, show a person in a four-door pickup truck attempting to steal gas from the Desert Hawk Golf Course.

The truck is light in color and has no bed. Instead, a golf cart is seen in place of where a truck bed would be, according to images provided by the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are trying to identify the driver of the truck and said there is a possibility more than one person was in the vehicle during the attempted theft.

Anyone who has seen the truck or knows of its location is asked to call investigators at 719-583-6250.