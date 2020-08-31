Paige Wood Reilly roller skates down Tejon Street during a protest calling for police accountability in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Protesters gathered outside Mayor John Suthers' office building, at 30 S. Nevada Avenue, demanding for the termination of Colorado Springs Sgt. Keith Wrede, who used the pseudonym Steven Eric on Facebook and commented “KILL EM ALL” and “KILL THEM ALL” on a livestream video of the Black Lives Matter demonstration on I-25 this past June. Sgt. Wrede, who has been employed by CSPD for 20 years, will be suspended without pay for 40 hours and reassigned to a different unit within the department, according to a police internal affairs report. "It is a violation of the community that he is still serving on the police department," said Jasmine Marchman, Colorado Springs Oversight co-founder. "We just can't have people that are hired to serve and protect us who are calling for the extermination of people who have different views than they do," stated Marchman. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)