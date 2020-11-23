What look like ordinary paper bags filled with organic root vegetables, fruit and eggs contain much more than groceries.
The sacks are brimming with heartfelt intentions that teach students at The Colorado Springs School the importance of buying from local farmers, promoting environmental sustainability and helping neighbors.
“Right now, we’re being asked to support restaurants; this is another piece contributing to the economic good,” said Karin Ellis. “It’s a little bag with a big impact.”
Ellis, the parent of a kindergartner and a second- grade student at the private college-prep school for preschool through 12th grades, is passionate about everything that ties together the new project she spearheaded. It began in September as a pilot program and is called The Kodiak Harvest Bags, after the school mascot.
“It’s about raising awareness, building connection, reducing the carbon footprint, eating seasonally and nourishing each other,” she said.
Ellis and other volunteers pick up food biweekly from the Hunt or Gather Buying Club LLC, which just moved its distribution site to the Helen Hunt campus southeast of downtown Colorado Springs.
Formerly a Pikes Peak Community Foundation nonprofit based out of a storefront at the Ivywild School community center campus, the revamped Hunt or Gather company obtains food items in bulk from Colorado farmers, ranchers, creameries, coffee roasters, bread makers and other producers from greenhouses to the fields on the Western Slope, the Front Range and southeastern plains.
Co-op members can order organic fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and packaged items.
The Colorado Springs School is the first school to join the cooperative, said founder Megan Harris.
“A lot of kids are growing up eating fingerling carrots that come in a plastic bag and don’t understand carrots grow underground and have a big green top,” Harris said. “We’re so disconnected from our food; this offers a real connection to nature vs. food coming from the grocery store.”
Since the pandemic arrived in March, Harris has waived the annual $50 membership fee.
“We saw the store shelves empty and the fear in the community,” she said. “We haven’t had a problem with supply, and we see people are struggling financially.”
Now, some 200 co-op participants are paying just a 10% administrative fee on top of what Harris calls “near-wholesale prices” charged for the food.
Last week’s haul for The Colorado Springs School’s harvest bags included colorful purple cabbage, fat carrots, bright yellow delicata squash, onions, parsnips, green apples, garlic bulbs, potatoes and fresh eggs.
The groceries are seasonal; previous months had crops from the late summer harvest, including tomatoes, eggplant and corn. In winter months, the bags will contain artisanal goods, such as local bread, honey and chocolate.
Back at the school, volunteers carefully fill the bags with the groceries. Students have assisted with assembly at times, Ellis said.
For safety during COVID, a drive-through pick up is set up for families who ordered bags.
Sales of the bags, which cost $30 or $40 depending on the items included in a given week, cover the program costs, Ellis said.
Any unsold food is given to teachers and other staff as an unexpected gift, Ellis said.
The project fits the school’s experiential learning method and educational goals of developing an entrepreneurial spirit in young minds, fostering community service, taking risks and trying something new, said Joy Maguire-Parsons, also a parent and the school’s director of admissions and community events.
“Problem-solving, ingenuity and innovation are part of our school mission, and this is part of that,” she said.
Post-COVID, The Green Team student club and those involved with the campus’ community garden will be more involved, Maguire-Parsons said.
Ellis hopes to grow the project, which has about 30 families participating, and that the project inspires other schools to start a similar program.
“They’ve created a mini Community Supported Agriculture (better known as CSA) program for parents that’s different every week,” Hunt or Gather’s Harris said. “It’s like a Christmas or Hanukkah present — you never know what you’re going to find inside. But it’s always delightful.”