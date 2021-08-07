Harrison School District 2 is offering free child care, before and after school, for the 2021-2022 school year.
In partnership with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, the 11,000-student district’s Before and After School Care Program will begin serving the families of about 1,000 students from kindergarten through fifth grade when the new school year begins Tuesday, according to program coordinator Angela Outlaw.
“It’s going to be amazing,” Outlaw said. “It will be a huge financial savings for families, and will give working parents some peace of mind.”
The program will provide care at 14 licensed sites, Outlaw said. District families will be able to select before-school care only, after-school care, or both. The facilities will run from 7 a.m. to the beginning of school and from dismissal until 6 p.m. on regularly scheduled school days.
Lack of affordable child care has been a chronic issue for parents in the El Paso County area for years, district officials said. Superintendent Wendy Birnhazel has been “clearly aware and focused on this as a need, and we wanted to confirm that with data,” Outlaw said.
During the spring semester, the district conducted a needs assessment, surveying parents and community residents about a host of concerns. The feedback suggested a widespread need for safe, affordable child care.
The district then began formulating the program, fostering partnerships with the city, the county, the YMCA, and other agencies. Outlaw said it took a combination of “outside-the-box thinking,” creative use of allotted funds, and an assist from the state’s Child Care Assistance Program to acquire the funding.
“It took some negotiating,” Outlaw said. “But it all worked out.”
Melanie Zuniga, executive director of youth development for the regional YMCA, said she was thrilled when the district asked her to join the effort.
“I think this has been their dream for a while,” Zuniga said. “They have the ability, and now the funding, to make a huge change in their community, and we’re excited to be a part of that.”
The program will entail much more than simple babysitting, officials said. Kids will benefit from a balance between physical activity, social interaction, and quiet time for rest or homework. Breakfast and snacks will also be available.
Outlaw said the program will also help Harrison parents look for work, or keep their jobs.
“It will allow them the flexibility to do their jobs, or interview for jobs, with the knowledge that their children will be taken care of on a consistent basis,” said Outlaw, who noted the program will also create about 130 staffing positions.
The program will be open during teacher work days and parent-teacher conferences, “so parents aren’t scrambling for a place to keep their kids,” Outlaw said. Snow-day care will be available at the Southeast YMCA, according to Zuniga.
“Our mission has been to serve the community in any way that we can,” Zuniga said. “This is our mission in action – to actually be able to offer child care to everyone without barriers.”
District spokeswoman Christine O’Brien said the program is tangible proof of the power of teamwork, creative thinking, and determination.
“We’ve been really fortunate that our superintendent and our executive team have looked creatively to solve an issue that has challenged our families for a long time, and especially during the pandemic,” O’Brien said. “We saw there was a need, decided to do things a little differently, and were able to make it happen.”
Zuniga said she hopes the Harrison program will spark an expansion of affordable child care in the Pikes Peak region.
“It’s a beautiful marriage of community partners coming together to do something that’s bigger than each of us,” she said. “Hopefully we can serve as a model for other districts to follow.”