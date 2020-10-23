The state’s first “dual superintendent” leadership model for a public school district is no more.
The Harrison School District 2 Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday night to dissolve the structure that gave two people equal charge over the district, which last school year had about 11,500 students.
In doing so, the board named Wendy Birhanzel as sole superintendent of Harrison D-2, El Paso County’s most racially and economically diverse district.
As of Oct. 31, John Rogerson, the other half of the dual superintendent structure, will no longer be employed by the district, said D-2 spokeswoman Christine O'Brien.
After completing superintendent evaluations and a board assessment this month, the five-member board “raised the concern that the dual superintendent model, though effective at the onset, was no longer the preferred model for the district,” President Jeannie Orozco said before the board voted on the matter.
Neither the board nor the district would give any other comments or explanation about why they felt the model wasn’t working.
The board called a special meeting on Monday to discuss in a closed-door executive session a "personnel matter," but it is not known whether it was to discuss the superintendents.
The senior leadership format had been in place for two and a half years.
Birhanzel, formerly the curriculum, instruction and assessment officer for D-2, and Rogerson, formerly principal of Harrison's Fox Meadow Middle School, became interim co-chief operating officers in the spring of 2018, after the former D-2 superintendent abruptly resigned a few weeks before the 2017-2018 school year ended.
Board members decided they liked having two leaders, who said they could bounce ideas and problems off each other and share strategies to address pressing issues, such as retaining teachers and staff.
Birhanzel and Rogerson were two of five viable candidates competing for the job in the spring of 2019.
But the board was deadlocked when it came to choosing between three finalists in March 2019.
Birhanzel and Rogerson were left in place as interim co-chief operating officers of El Paso County's fourth-largest school district, a status that was supposed to have lasted until June of this year. But in June 2019, the board named the pair as permanent dual superintendents.
They split the duties of running the district and overseeing administration, operations and schools, O'Brien said.
Rogerson’s contract and annual salary of $170,000 plus benefits was to have been in effect from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022.
Birhanzel's contact also paid the same amount and was to have extended for the same period.