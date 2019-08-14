Harrison High School went on lockout status about 1 p.m. Wednesday following reports of an armed man in a nearby neighborhood, Harrison School District 2 spokeswoman Christine O'Brien said.
About an hour later, Colorado Springs police reduced the lockdown status to a lockout. During a lockdown, students and staff stay in classrooms and cannot move throughout the building. In a lockout, however, it's business as usual in the building but all perimeter doors are locked.
New schools, new superintendents, new programs on tap for fall in Colorado Springs-area school districts
By about 2 p.m., police confirmed they had found no evidence of an armed man, and the lockout ended, O'Brien said.
The high school sends out a text and an email to parents as part of the schools' safety protocol, said O'Brien. If parents did not receive these messages, O'Brien said she encourages them to contact the school's registrar to correct their contact information.