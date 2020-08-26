Harrison School District 2 reversed course Wednesday, saying middle- and high-school students won't have the option of full-time, in-person learning after Labor Day.
Students in grades 6-12 whose parents opted for in-person education will instead be offered a hybrid schedule, allowing them to attend in person Tuesday and Wednesday or Thursday and Friday, the district said in a news release.
"We find there will be a benefit in bringing these students back in smaller groups, as cohorts are difficult to maintain in secondary schools," Superintendent Dr. Wendy Birhanzel said in a statement.
Staff will be in touch with families of students who opted for in-person learning by Friday, the district said.
Harrison began the school year with remote learning Aug. 17. Students whose families chose in-person learning will transition to that plan on Sept. 8. Elementary students are still being offered the opportunity to attend in-person full time.
The district continues to work with El Paso County Public Health to determine how and when to bring the entire student body back safely, according to the release.
The district announced Aug. 20 that a student from Soaring Eagles Elementary School, in southeast Colorado Springs, tested positive for the virus. The school was closed through Monday so staff and students could self-monitor from home, a district spokeswoman said.
The student "has already been home awaiting the test results and will now observe a total of a 14-day quarantine from home," she added.
In other area education news:
- Colorado Springs School District 11 may bring back students to full-time, in-person learning as early as mid-September, if new cases continue to hold or decline, Superintendent Michael Thomas told the district's Board of Education at a Wednesday meeting. Plans for students' full return will be presented at the board's next meeting on Sept. 9, he said. The district had previously announced it would start the school year virtually and continue remote learning through the end of the first quarter in mid-October.
- A Ranch Creek Elementary staffer whom the district announced Monday was displaying coronavirus-like symptoms has tested positive for the virus, Academy District 20 said Monday. The staffer hasn't been at school this week, and students were not impacted, according to a release, sent late Wednesday by the district. The staffer will remain home for 10 days at a minimum, and staff who were in close contact with the ill staffer were instructed to remain home for 14 days as of Monday. The areas of the school the staffer were in last week have been deep cleaned and disinfected, the release stated.
- A Frontier Elementary staffer has begun displaying symptoms of COVID but has not tested positive, District 20 also announced late Wednesday. The staffer will remain home until no longer infectious, students and staff in close contact with the staff member have been told to stay home for 14 days, and the areas in the school where the staffer was present will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting, the district said in a press release. Four staff members will quarantine, the release stated.
- Quarantined staff and students at Ranch Creek Elementary can return after a kindergartner suspected of having the virus received a negative test result, District 20 said Wednesday.