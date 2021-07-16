Blue-green algae, a harmful species of algae to humans, has been found in the Pikeview Reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Colorado Springs.
While workers clear the reservoir of the algae, Colorado Springs Utilities has removed the reservoir as one of the city’s water supplies, which it said shouldn’t impact water availability overall.
“It’s our responsibility to provide safe, reliable drinking water to our community and to always consider public safety at our reservoirs,” said Earl Wilkinson, chief water, compliance and innovation officer. “We will continue to closely monitor our reservoirs and take appropriate actions.”
People and pets exposed to the blue-green algae can face a plethora of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, seizures, and breathing problems, Colorado Springs Utilities said.
The reservoir, also a popular fishing spot, hasn’t been closed to the public, but Colorado Springs Utilities has asked that people and pets refrain from getting in the water, and that anglers thoroughly clean their catch.
Positive blue-green algae tests in reservoirs are on the rise throughout the country, Colorado Springs Utilities said, which has prompted them to test water supplies over 400 times per month, with an emphasis on reservoirs that are at lower elevations.
The positive test from Pikeview Reservoir came a little over a week after blue-green algae was found in Sloan Lake, prompting officials to place warning signs around the lake last Thursday.
Generally, blue-green algae blooms form in the summer and early fall, and can crop up in salt and freshwater. They generally disappear as temperatures begin to cool and winter months roll in.