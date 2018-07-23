Dawson Butte Open Space Loop
You can hike, pedal or ride your horse all around Dawson Butte, the craggy promontory that hides on the outskirts between Larkspur and Castle Rock. No trail leads to the top of the butte, but there’s plenty to enjoy below.
One of the most popular sites in Douglas County’s open space program, the 828 acres around Dawson Butte shift between low woods of scrub oak, forests of towering pine and open meadows of occasional wildflowers. A 5-mile loop takes you on a peaceful stroll through it all, with great views of Rampart Range and other intriguing buttes and mesas spotting the ranchlands.
A Saturday visit to the open space suggests it is a prized getaway for equestrians. A whole parking lot is for horse trailers only. Hikers — better described as walkers or runners for the loop’s flatness — and cyclists converge in the adjacent parking lot. Riders typically start on the trail from the lot’s west end to catch the subtle downhill. On foot, we started the other way, with the trailhead at our back as we faced the signage and its map, and enjoyed the best part of the loop at the very end.
The open space is well marked so you won’t detour onto any bridle paths unless you want to. Equestrians do for the horse jumps on those paths. At all junctures, stay straight to continue the loop.
Early on our way, we had a clear view of the Devil’s Head outcrop perched on the faraway hills. Dawson Butte loomed over oak patches, then over wavy grasses. The trail was totally shaded by the third mile, and on the next, we entered the loop’s highest and widest meadow, the dome-like shape of Pikes Peak commanding the view over the rolling mountains beyond.
Trip log: 5.1 miles round trip (out and back), 381-foot elevation gain, 6,890 feet max
Difficulty: Easy
Getting there: Off Interstate 25, exit for Tomah Road, turning west over the bridge. At the stop sign, turn right onto Frontage Road, then go left over the track on Tomah Road and continue to open space.
FYI: Multi-use trail. Dogs on leash.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE