Years after it was damaged by disastrous floods, repairs to the Hanson Trailhead will be underway this fall, El Paso County Parks and Recreation officials confirmed Thursday.
Damage to the trailhead and area at the southern portion of Fountain Creek Regional Park was caused by severe flooding in 2013 and the spring of 2015. The torrents destroyed hundreds of feet of the Fountain Creek Regional Trail and resulted in the loss of nearly 12 acres of parkland, most of it located in the Hanson Trailhead area of the 390-acre park on Fountain's west side, records show.
The 2015 flood also caused bank erosion and damaged a pedestrian bridge across Fountain Creek, rendering it inaccessible, said Jason Meyer, a planner with El Paso County’s Parks and Recreation department.
Repairs are expected to be completed next spring. They include creek bank restoration, moving the pedestrian bridge “to a more stable stretch of Fountain Creek” and a re-route of Fountain Creek Regional Trail to connect to the new bridge, Meyer said.
Natural woody debris, rocks that slow flood currents, vegetation and fill material will be brought in to restore the creek bank, Meyer said.
“After several years, I am excited to see this project repair coming to fruition and how it will benefit the residents and our community,” El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. said.
Fountain City Councilwoman Tamara Estes said the park is beloved by the public and restoration of the area was necessary to safely maintain it.
“Improvements such as these ensure that the trail can remain a safe and available resource to our residents, who value the natural beauty of the Fountain Valley and activities in the outdoors.”
Funding for the $2.4 million project came from several entities, including a $1.1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency; $750,000 from the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District; $25,000 from the City of Fountain; $209,167 from El Paso County Parks; and $354,291 from a county disaster recovery fund, El Paso County Community Services Executive Director Tim Wolken said.
“… Fountain Creek Regional Trail is a segment of the larger Front Range trail system that runs from Wyoming to New Mexico,” Meyer said. “This connection is critical in continuing that trail south to the City of Fountain.”