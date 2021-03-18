A Hanover volunteer firefighter was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Russell Schafer, 36, could face multiple felony charges, officials said in a news release.
An 18-year-old female student on Thursday told a school resource officer that she had been sexually assaulted. The student named Schafer as her attacker. The alleged victim’s name was not released, according to the release.
Detectives arrested Schafer and booked him into the El Paso County Jail. He was suspended from the Hanover Fire Department, according to the sheriff's office.
“Due to the nature of the offense, and concerns for the victim’s privacy, no additional details surrounding the investigation will be released,” Lt. Deborah Mynatt said in the release.
Sexual assault is a felony offense punishable by a prison term of two years to life, according to the Colorado criminal statutes.
Anyone with information, or who is aware of additional victims, is asked to call Detective Pete Vigil at (719) 520-1700.