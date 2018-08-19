The Hanover Fire Department on Sunday delivered water to Midway-area residents lacking clean water after flooding Friday disrupted the supply.
About 200 homes are without water, or have diminished access to water, said Carl Tatum, Hanover’s fire chief.
“We have delivered about six or eight loads of water to folks who have no water for their livestock,” said Tatum. Other residents picked up water at the fire station, he said.
A boil order was issued Saturday because of a break in a water main and a propane leak, officials said. Tatum said debris and air was being vented, but it's unknown when the delivery system will be restored.
The boil order is for all water that is going to be consumed, cooked, or bathed in and affects roughly 400 homes in the Midway area.