Hikers take in Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon, east of Glenwood Springs, Colo., Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, after making the steep 1.2-mile trek to the lake. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
GLENWOOD SPRINGS • Most hikers to popular Hanging Lake don't think the trail is too crowded, surveys show.

A survey of 1,100 people after they hiked to Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon shows that more than 95% did not think it was overcrowded, The Post Independent reported Sunday.

But a new limit was imposed on the site effective in May, allowing only 615 visitors a day under a management plan aimed to reduce crowding and protect the ecosystem.

The Forest Service and Glenwood Springs contracted H2O Ventures to operate a shuttle and reservation system for the site.

Ken Murphy of H2O says the shuttle drops off no more than 44 people at the trailhead every 45 minutes, so the crowd spreads out as they hike.

