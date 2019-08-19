DENVER • A handyman accused of intentionally causing an explosion that leveled a brick rowhome in Denver, injuring him and eight others, has pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree arson and attempted first-degree murder.
Todd Perkins, 56, denied culpability for the Aug. 14, 2018, blast near downtown Denver, reports KUSA TV-9.
Investigators say Perkins sparked the explosion after breaking into one of the apartments, pouring gasoline in several places and using a wrench to release natural gas from lines leading to a stove. He reportedly had argued with tenants before the blast.
Pieces of wood were thrown like sticks, and bricks were spilled on the ground in front of the one-story building.
Public defender Sonja Prins did not respond to a request for comment.