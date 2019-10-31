103119-news-halloweensnow 3.jpg

An arctic blast that dumped more than a foot of snow on Colorado Springs isn’t ready to move on just yet. Bone-chilling temperatures Thursday morning set a record low in Colorado Springs.

Temperatures dipped to 7 degrees Thursday morning, breaking the 10-degree low recorded in 1991, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.

Slightly warmer weather is expected to greet trick-or-treaters later in the day with temperatures rising to the mid 30s to 40s, according to the weather service. Today’s high is predicted at 42 degrees.

