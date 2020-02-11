Threats of suicide continue to top Colorado’s hotline for reporting school and personal safety tips to prevent self-harm, threats and violence, according to statistics the state Attorney General’s Office released Tuesday.
The anonymous, confidential line received 415 tips about possible suicide threats of students for the month of January, followed by drugs and bullying.
That same order of tip categories also holds for the first semester of this school year, which experienced a 23% increase in calls over the fall semester of 2018. In a midyear report, the line had fielded 13,639 tips for the 2019-2020 academic year thus far.
Increased awareness of the free, statewide service that originated in Colorado Springs and now is being replicated in other states is part of the reason for the increase, Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release.
“As indicated by the data, we are continuing to cultivate a healthy reporting environment, an essential element in school safety,” he said.
Duplicate reports, tips regarding a concern or event that had already been reported, are up 80% this school year, indicating students are continuing to break the code of silence, he said.
“A proactive school safety culture addresses all concerns and threats with equal importance,” said program director Essi Ellis.
False tips, those that contain untrue information and are intentionally submitted to harm, injure or bully someone, remain at approximately 2.5% of all tips.
A thwarted planned act of violence and stopping self-harm were among the results of January’s tips, according to the office. Misuse of the line was cited as someone reporting a school cafeteria’s lack of food options.
To make a report, call 1-877-542-7233 anytime day or night.
Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app, which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.