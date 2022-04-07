Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department seized a half-pound of methamphetamine Thursday in connection with the arrest of a pair of convicted felons, officials with the department announced. 

James Thompson, 49, was arrested in the 500 block of Ford Street Thursday around 8:30 p.m., according to officials. Thompson's arrest stems from police investigation into a drug distribution happening in a lot in that area. 

On April 1 police arrested Randall Powell,38, after police say they caught him driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma. Officials said he was in possession of a handgun and methamphetamine at the time. detectives linked Powell and his girlfriend to seven recent motor vehicle thefts.

Police developed further information leading them to the drug operation happening on Ford Street, officials said. Investigator executed two search warrants during Thompson's arrest. Police recovered three stolen vehicles, a trailer, two handguns and drug paraphernalia in addition to the methamphetamine. 

Thompson is an eight-time convicted felon, officials said. Powell is a previously convicted felon, according to officials.  

