Pikes Peak region residents whose homes have been pummeled by hail should watch for signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, El Paso County warned in a news release Friday.
Inspectors with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department are noticing potentially dangerous mistakes as they inspect recently repaired roofs, the release says. Damaged mechanical vents connected to gas-burning appliances might fail to vent properly, trapping carbon monoxide indoors.
“It is critical that mechanical vents damaged in the storms be inspected and repaired by a licensed mechanical contractor immediately,” the release says. “Homeowners should take precautions to assure that temporary protection, such as tarps on damaged roofs, do not block vents.”
Residents should watch for broken or damaged vents; a crushed vent cap, which could prevent air flow; and a vent that has become disconnected from the gas-fired appliance, an RBD advisory says.
Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms since the hailstorms might be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning and should seek medical attention, the release says. For more information on carbon monoxide poisoning, visit elpasocountyhealth.org/slide/carbon-monoxide-poisoning-awareness.