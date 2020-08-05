Heavy rain and hail pummeled parts of El Paso County Wednesday afternoon with the southern end of Colorado Springs and the Security-Widefield area reportedly getting the worst of the storms.
Pictures and descriptions posted on Twitter showed roads and parking lots covered in hail with reports of windows and windshields being broken out.
The storms lasted for several hours before tapering off around 6 p.m.
A flash flood warning was issued Wednesday for Colorado Springs, Fountain, Security and Widefield, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The flood warning was issued at 4:15 p.m. and is in effect until 7:15 p.m.
Pictures on Twitter showed water running in streets in Security and quarter and half-dollar size hail from the Broadmoor and Fort Carson area south.
More than an inch or rain fell throughout the region from Manitou Springs to the southern edge of the county, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Showers and thunderstorms, some server with large hail and damaging winds, could continue through 11 p.m. with another quarter to half inch of rain possible.
Thursday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Flooding and at least 1.5 inches of hail on the ground just in my parking lot. #cowx @csgazette pic.twitter.com/lplMe62blz— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) August 5, 2020
Flash Flood Warning including Colorado Springs CO, Security CO, Fountain CO until 7:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/cbnZ07oZpc— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 5, 2020
7:55 p.m. UPDATE
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning effective until 10:45 p.m. for east central Teller County and west central El Paso County (Manitou Springs and Cascade).
They warn this can be a life-threatening situation and you should not attempt to travel unless fleeing an area subject to flooding or are ordered to evacuate.
7:00 p.m. UPDATE
Strong thunderstorm advisory until 7:30 p.m. over Pinon, or 10 miles north of Pueblo, moving east at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm, according the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
5:20 p.m. UPDATE
There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. for counties of El Paso, Teller, and Pueblo, according the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
4 p.m. UPDATE
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. Wednesday for parts of Colorado Spring, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Heavy rain and hail was falling on the west side of Colorado Springs at 4 p.m.
I sacrificed a few fingers and toes for this one. Hail still coming down strong in SW Colorado Springs. Looks like a summer snow (but way more aggressive) #cowx @csgazette pic.twitter.com/bg2XVDQRhP— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) August 5, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Colorado Springs CO, Broadmoor CO until 4:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/ihSgQB8iJP— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 5, 2020
Marble-size hail on the west side of Colorado Springs now. #cowx @csgazette @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/le3L6Ycyx4— Jerry Herman (@coloherman) August 5, 2020
THE FORECAST
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring scattered thunderstorms to the Colorado Springs area during the afternoon but skies will soon clear up along with hotter temperatures Friday and into the weekend.
Wednesday is likely to start off mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Later in the day, storms are expected to set in particularly along spots of I-25 and the eastern plains with the potential of lighting, small hail, and high winds. Chance of showers are 40% after 4 p.m. and again before 11 p.m. and temperatures will drop to 57 degrees.
Thursday is largely the same with a chance of spotty showers followed by hotter and drier weather this coming weekend and early next week.
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 90 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 92 degrees with winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 92 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance with a high of 91 degrees and winds around 5 mph.