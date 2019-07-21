Thunderstorms producing heavy rain along the Interstate 25 corridor are expected to cause flooding, and could also produce hail and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A thunderstorm warning was in effect for areas including Colorado Springs, Fort Carson and Monument. Gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized is possible, according to the weather service.
Minor flooding is predicted to occur in and around the U.S 24 corridor from Teller county and western El Paso county.
An inch of rain has fallen over this region this evening from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
A flash flood warning is in effect until 11:15 p.m. for El Paso County, and areas including Colorado Springs, Fountain, Monument, Black Forest, Fort Carson, Cimarron Hills and Cascade could experience flooding.
A flood advisory is also in effect for Teller County, and areas expected to experience minor flooding include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls, Crystola and Chipita Park.
The National Weather Service recommends people avoid driving through flooded roads, and to move to higher ground immediately.