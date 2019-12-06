Police are looking for two gunmen who robbed a Taco Star fast food restaurant Thursday night in east Colorado Springs.
Officers say at about 8:30 p.m. two people entered the restaurant near Airport Road and South Circle Drive and pulled out a weapon. The thieves took "an undisclosed amount of money" before running away, police said.
No one was injured . No arrests have been made.
