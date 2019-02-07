A man was shot in the leg during what Colorado Springs police are calling a road rage incident Wednesday night.
The victim was in the back seat of a car near Constitution Avenue and Circle Drive when an older man with silver or white hair in a silver sedan pulled up and began flipping off and swearing at the driver, police said. He then fired one round at the car, hitting the rear passenger in the leg.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The shooter was not found.
The incident occurred just after 9 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.