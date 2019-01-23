One of the two gunmen in the March 2017 murders of two Coronado High School students was sentenced to 65 years in prison during an emotional hearing Wednesday.
Diego Chacon, 20, pleaded guilty in early December to two counts of second-degree murder in the March 2017 abductions and shooting deaths of Natalie Cano-Partida, 16, and Derek Greer, 15.
“In your murder of Natalie and your complicity in the murder of Derek, you chose to execute children,” 4th Judicial District Judge David Shakes told Chacon on Wednesday.
In accepting the deal, he will not be required to testify against Marco Garcia-Bravo, 22, the other alleged shooter in what authorities have characterized as gang-related kidnappings and killings.
Loved ones of the slain teenagers thanked Chacon for his guilty plea even as they lashed out at his crime.
“I hate the fact that he is given hope when Derek and Natalie didn’t have that chance,” said Derek’s mother Heather Ferguson.
Natalie’s mother, Tamara Partida, sat silent as prosecutors described how Chacon shot her in the head and passed the gun to a second man, who killed Derek.
“I always wonder about that,” Partida said. “What did she go through?”
The only comfort, Partida said, was knowing that Derek was at her side. “She always wanted a best friend, and she found that in Derek.”
Garcia-Bravo will face trial beginning July 8, said Lee Richards, spokeswoman for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Chacon and Garcia-Bravo are reputed members of a Sureños-linked street gang. The teens were abducted at gunpoint from an apartment in Colorado Springs and driven to a dirt road outside Fountain, where they were shot point-blank.
Ten people were charged in the case, accused of playing a role to assist or help cover up. Of the five people charged with first-degree murder, only Garcia-Bravo faces pending charges. The others have pleaded guilty to lesser offenses and await sentencing.