A Colorado Springs business was held up by a lone gunman Saturday evening, police said.

About 5:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at a store in the 2600 block of East Platte Avenue. Police said a thief held up the store, which was not identified, and escaped before officers arrived.

Police did not announce any arrests or release suspect information.

