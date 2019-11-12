Reports of drinking, drug use, gunfire and fires being set after hours in North Cheyenne Cañon Park has prompted the Colorado Springs to close its gates overnight, a parks manager said.
The gates shutter the park from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Despite the posted 9 p.m. closing time, people frequently arrived at North Cheyenne Cañon afterward — racing up the park's windying roads to drink, fire weapons and build fires, said Kurt Schroeder, parks maintenance and operations manager.
"The bottom line: the park is closed," he said.
Several residents living in an enclave of about a dozen homes beyond Helen Hunt Falls were concerned with the fires that often weren't doused properly and the frequent sounds of gunshots near their homes, he said.
One resident would carry water with him to douse the smoldering fires he spotted while taking walks near his home, Schroeder said. Luckily, none of the fires got out of hand, he said.
Schroeder said he hopes the nightly closures will curtail the illegal activities and benefit "the long-term health and safety" of the park and those living nearby.
Reports of illegal activities after hours prompted the city to close gates at Garden of the Gods in 2018 and Palmer Park in 2015.