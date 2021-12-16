Clean-up efforts initiated around the city after 90 and 100 mph winds hit the Pikes Peak region Wednesday. Here a guide on how to clean up your yard whether that means debris or downed tree limbs:

If limbs, branches or whole trees fell on private property the City of Colorado Springs will not pick up them up. Nor will the city pick up debris from the storm. Homeowners must call one of the following organizations or companies to coordinate debris drop-off or to arrange moving trees and debris off private property:

Waste Management Landfill, Colorado Springs, 1010 Blaney Road, Colorado Springs, 80929 Call: 800-963-4776



Rocky Top Resources, 1755 E. Las Vegas Street, 80906 719-579-9103



Colorado Industrial Recycling (Appliances), 2730 E Las Vegas Street, 80906 719-390-9500



Colorado Springs Landfill (Appliances), 1010 Blaney Road, 80929 719-683-2600



A complete list of resources can be found here.

If trees are located on public property residents can use the GoCOS! app or call (719) 385-ROAD. Trees downed on public property in El Paso County can be reported at https://citizenconnect.elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-6460.

Damages

USAA and State Farm, the two largest property insurers in the Colorado Springs area, reported receiving more than 2,000 claims related to the storm by midday Thursday. Laura Propp, a USAA spokeswoman, said most the claims the company has received in Colorado are property claims and low-severity wind claims.

Michael Bower, a State Farm spokesman, said most the company’s claims related to the storm were for damage covered under homeowner’s policy, with just 130 claims under auto policies. Both companies urge policyholders to make claims quickly, either by mobile application or one their website.

If homeowners make temporary repairs to prevent further damage, they should document their expenses, Propp said.

Carole Walker, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, an insurance industry trade group for Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, said the storm is not likely to rank as one of the state’s biggest insured catastrophes, which requires claim with damage totaling more than $25 million. Most of those claims come from hailstorms, wildfires and tornados and most of the damage from windstorms is to trees, bushes and other landscaping, which typically is minor and requires cleanup rather than repairs or replacement, she said. Colorado insurers haven’t reported a large volume of claims related to the storm to the group, she said.

Find a map of Colorado Springs downed trees here.