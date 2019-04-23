As Colorado’s Secretary of State, I took great pride in the overarching mission for this important office: to conduct the responsibilities of the office objectively and fairly for the sake of the Colorado voters and businesses I had the honor of representing.
The Secretary of State is an office where bipartisanship must be the foundation to ensure that all Coloradans, regardless of political affiliation, have full faith in our elections.
That’s what Coloradans, or residents of any state for that matter, should expect from all of their elected officials.
I’m concerned that two bills recently introduced in the state legislature at the behest of our current Secretary of State do not reflect this mission. Senate Bill 232 and House Bill 1318 are partisan proposals purporting to promote campaign finance and election law reform but fall short of the mark.
SB232 expands the Secretary of State’s campaign finance enforcement authority in a way that could lead to politicizing the office unnecessarily, which I don’t believe is the intent but could be the unintended result.
While HB1318 has the noble mission of increased transparency, it could expose donors who choose to exercise their first amendment rights anonymously, and it prohibits immigrants from being involved in political speech during an election.
These bills do not enjoy bipartisan support and were drafted without the open, stakeholder process that Coloradans expect from their elected officials. The best course of action for both bills would be to reject them and replace them with a bipartisan review process to include concerned citizens from multiple political perspectives, community groups, and others actively involved in exercising their first amendment rights.
Measures that govern our right to political speech are of such great importance to the public good that they are worthy of measured, partisan-free discussion and debate, and possibly decided by the very voters who determine the future of the great American experiment.
Last November’s Y and Z amendments provide an excellent roadmap for the type of thoughtful, deliberative process that is needed for campaign finance and election law reform.
For these two amendments, leaders of both major political parties joined unaffiliated leaders to craft two collaborative ballot measures in a good-faith effort to end partisan gerrymandering in Colorado.
It was a true “tri-partisan” approach.
That approach worked. Lawmakers in a divided legislature unanimously referred both measures to the ballot, and voters passed both consensus amendments, which now reside in the state constitution.
Because the public had confidence in the process, they rewarded stakeholders with a Yes vote.
Colorado’s campaign finance and election laws deserve the same thoughtful approach, free from political preferences and their pursuant temptations.
At a time when Americans’ distrust of political institutions is at an all-time high, we should seek to allay their fears by keeping individual political biases out of the execution of the democratic process.
Colorado can do better than Senate Bill 232 and House Bill 1318, and for the sake of faith in our institutions, we must.
Wayne Williams served one term as Colorado’s Secretary of State from 2015 to 2019 and two terms as the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder. On April 2 Williams was elected to the Colorado Springs City Council as an at-large representative.