Colorado National Guardsmen helped rescue about 40 of their fellow Coloradans -- most of them stranded motorists -- during the weekend storm that dumped about two feet of snow in parts of the state.
Governor Jared Polis activated the guard in anticipation of the storm with heavy snow and gusty winds that closed roads, making it difficult for ambulances to respond to calls.
Guardsmen staged in Fort Collins, Loveland and Watkins Sunday as the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning throughout much of the region as the two-day storm was peaking.
“At the request of our partner agencies, these Colorado National Guard snow response teams worked through the night to ensure no vehicle was left unchecked and no life was forgotten,” the guard posted on its Facebook page.
Guardsmen rode in 4.5-ton small unit support vehicles while driving late Sunday into Monday. The fully-tracked vehicles were made to operate in a variety of environments and specialize in evacuating people trapped in winter storms. Its 1.8 pounds per square inch of force – less pressure than a human foot – allows it to easily travel in deep snow.
Guardsmen near Fort Collins transported emergency medical technicians to calls at private residences when ambulances were unable to make the drive and then to area hospitals.
A crew near Loveland worked overnight Sunday, checking stranded vehicles to make sure no one was trapped.
The guardsmen crew near Watkins, assisting the Watkins Fire Department, transported patients roughly 20 miles to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora because ambulances couldn’t navigate the storm.
Ahead of the storm, about 50 national guard soldiers and airmen from multiple units prepositioned along Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to northern Colorado and along I-70.
“The Colorado National Guard Snow Response Teams can get anywhere where they’re needed,” Joint Task Force-Centennial Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Bruno said. “Our troops and vehicles will augment our civilian partners at their request to assist with rescuing motorists who may become stranded.”
When the National Guard was activated during the March 2019 "bomb cyclone" blizzard, guardsmen rescued 93 motorists and two dogs while checking 276 stranded vehicles, working in four teams in small unit support vehicles, according to the guard.