A band of thieves made off with several stolen items from a south Colorado Springs business Saturday morning, Colorado Springs police said.

Police are searching for four suspects who stole merchandise from a business in the 6500 block of S. Academy Boulevard, where a Circle K convenience store, Shell gas station, liquor store and Safeway make up a shopping plaza.

About 12:30 a.m., a clerk at the business confronted the suspects who were taking merchandise, police said. One of them told the clerk to "back off" and reached into his pocket. Police said the clerk believed they had a weapon.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The suspects left the business before officers arrived.

RELATED: