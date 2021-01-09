A small group of people came out Friday afternoon to rally against U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert.
Protesters gathered outside her office in Pueblo calling for her expulsion from Congress.
Rural Colorado United organized the event citing several of Boebert’s actions within the past week.
During the riots at Capitol Hill, Boebert posted on Twitter saying “Today is 1776” and has made it a point to carry a gun in Washington D.C.
George Autobee, the CEO of Rural Colorado United, is devastated seeing the events at Capitol Hill this week and is doing what he can to move forward in a positive way.
“What happened two days ago was beyond my belief as a veteran involved in combat. Coming back to this reality is it hurts. It really hurts. But we’re here to do the positive thing today” Autobee said.