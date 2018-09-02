As crowds filled Memorial Park on Sunday morning, balloon pilots gathered around Dave Bair, the 42nd Labor Day Lift Off balloon meister and bearer of some frustrating yet expected news.
“We canceled our flying today because the winds are going too fast for us,” he said. “The winds at ground level are fine, but the winds are about 25-30 knots at 1,000 feet. And they are blowing towards Fort Carson.”
Pilots have complete vertical control of their balloons but rely on layers of wind at different altitudes to control horizontal direction, Bair said. When winds blow in a single direction, balloons have no choice but to follow.
Instead of sending more than 70 balloons careening toward an Army post, Bair and other event organizers opted for static displays — inflating the balloons but keeping them tethered to the ground.
Disappointing for pilots and spectators, alike, but not unusual for the Front Range.
Bair, who’s lifted off at locations around the world, said Colorado Springs can be especially tricky for hot air ballooning.
The terrain isn’t difficult to navigate, but the mountains have an unpredictable effect on weather, he said.
And daytime heat creates air instability, especially where urban areas interface with grasslands, Bair said.
“Overnight, everything cools down to a similar temperature,” he said. “Then the sun rises and, if it is a clear day, the sun heats things like pavement much quicker than a grassy field.”
Warm air rises quicker than cool air, causing issues for anyone piloting a hot air balloon, Bair said.
“That is why my personal favorite time to fly is in the winter after a major snowstorm,” he said. “The cool, crisp air and a blanket of snow keeps the temperature even for a long time.”
But balloon aficionados have ways of determining when it’s safe to fly, even during imperfect conditions.
Small balloons can be outfitted with a device that tracks wind speed and direction at different altitudes. That’s relayed to an observer on the ground, providing real-time, localized information on flight conditions.
On Sunday, Bair didn’t even bother with launching the scout balloon.
“We didn’t launch it because the winds would take it toward Fort Carson,” he said. “And I don’t need to be flying an unidentified object onto a military installation.”
Although they were grounded Sunday, pilots turned on the burners and inflated their balloons for the crowds.
“The interesting thing about ballooning is that it’s a technically challenging sport but it is also an extremely social sport,” Bair said. “That is why people stay in it.”
It is obviously disappointing because we come here to fly. But once you have been around for a bit, the groups you fly with become like another family.”