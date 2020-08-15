The Grizzly Creek fire, which has been burning out of control since Monday, approached 20,000 acres Saturday as more than 500 firefighters continued battling flames and dry, hot conditions, officials say.
The fire, still zero percent contained, spread west of Bair Ranch east of Glenwood Springs and backed under Interstate 70, which has been closed for nearly a week, according to the Incident Information System.
Saturday’s weather will be a repeat of Friday, hot and dry with moderate winds, stymieing efforts to get a fire line around it.
Hanging Lake, a treasured national landmark in Glenwood Canyon, appears to have been largely spared after a major blowup late Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service said.
After a flyover later in the day, Scott Fitzwilliams, White River National Forest supervisor, said the flames had spared the vegetation on the lake cliffs and the wooden walkways.
"This afternoon, we flew over Hanging Lake to asses impacts from the Grizzly Creek fire," White River National Forest posted on Twitter. "The immediate area around Hanging Lake, the boardwalk, the upper reaches of the trail did not burn.
"Other areas surrounding the lake burned intensely. Still some active fire in the area."
Hanging Lake is one of the most popular outdoor destinations in Colorado, accessible by a steep, rocky trail about a mile from Interstate 70. Before the trail was closed by the fire, reservations were required to try to protect the lake and trail from overuse.
#COFire Updates: August 15 at 10 a.m.#PineGulchFire - 74,807 Acres | Containment 7% https://t.co/7UteZ4Jo5h#GrizzlyCreekFire - 19,440 Acres | 0% Containment https://t.co/o6Htxa1AIo#WilliamsForkFire - 1,300 Acres | Containment Not Reported https://t.co/bK0Lc6NnPn— CO - Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) August 15, 2020
The Grizzly Creek fire is the top priority in the nation because it is has shut down I-70. The fire started in the median of I-70 near the Grizzly Creek recreation area about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
- Williams Fork fire continues burning unabated in Grand County
- Cameron Peak fire west of Fort Collins forces evacuations
- Pine Gulch fire just will not quit as it burns nearly 75,000 acres