The Grizzly Creek fire near Glenwood Springs is reaching 26,000 acres by Sunday morning - just six days since it started.
The fire was mapped to be 25,690 acres early Sunday, according to the White River National Forest incident command page.
Firefighters were able to hold flames back from reaching the No Name drainage Saturday, thanking the favorable wind conditions. Firefighters also, along with airtankers, actively battled flames that spread to the southeast, the page said.
The fire ignited Monday and has since closed Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. Officials said Sunday the interstate will remain closed until further notice because flames are still very active in the area, as well as in the Bair Ranch area.
It's been the highest firefighting priority in the nation since it started because of the major interstate closure.
Bureau of Land Management recreational sites and boat ramps were closed Sunday on the southern portion of the Colorado River Road near Dotsero.
Three other major wildfires are scorching Colorado land.
See a map of Colorado wildfires here.
The Pine Gulch fire near Grand Junction reached 76,183 acres and remains 7% contained.
The lightning-sparked fire is the largest burning fire currently in Colorado.
More than 750 firefighters are battling the blaze that started Friday, July 31.
Two other smaller fires — Williams Fork in the Arapaho National Forest 15 miles northwest of Fraser and Cameron Peak west of Fort Collins in the Roosevelt National Forest — grew overnight.
Early Sunday, the Cameron Peak fire had grown to more than 5,750 acres, while the Williams Fork fire was 4,300 acres with zero percent containment, the Forest Service said.
Smoke from the fires has created air quality and health concerns along the northern and central Front Range.
"Little to no short-term improvement in air quality from Denver to Fort Collins, and westward up to the Continental Divide," the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tweeted Saturday. "Wildfire smoke producing a nasty mix of particulate pollution and ozone. Limit time outdoors if you can."
Haze caused by the smoke from the wildfires has drifted into Teller and parts of El Paso counties, raising ozone levels, the health department said.
Smoke levels are expected to continue along the Front Range Sunday, the National Weather Service tweeted.
No injuries have been reported from any of the fires and only one structure has been reported damaged, an abandoned building burned in the Pine Gulch fire.