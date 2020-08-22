Grizzly Creek fire increases flood risk in Glenwood Canyon
The Grizzly Creek fire scorched the walls of Glenwood Canyon, creating a flood risk experts are already assessing as almost 900 firefighters continue battling to control the nearly 30,000-acre blaze.
Wind and steep terrain fueled the human-caused fire that broke out on Aug. 10 along Interstate 70, shutting down the highway and scorching vegetation that held the sides of the canyon in place above it. When soils are baked in a wildfire they can lose the ability to absorb water, increasing the risk of flooding when heavy rains return, said Mike Ferris, National Interagency Fire Center spokesman.
"There were areas where the fire charged out of the canyon and got hot," he said.
Flames came close to the Hanging Lake welcome center, burning picnic areas, landscaping and a hillside, but sparing the building and the lake itself. A private cabin and two outbuildings have been the only casualties in the fire so far. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire crews faced exceedingly steep terrain in Glenwood Canyon and surrounding drainages and crews waited for it to burn up to ridgelines to try to catch it. The fire also jumped the Colorado River, further complicating the fight, Ferris said.
"We wouldn’t send anybody into these canyons. .... It’s just not realistic," Ferris said.
However, some portions of the canyon were spared from the blaze and swaths of green vegetation remain. On Friday afternoon, only smoke burning from a few hotspots was rising within the canyon.
Following several days of calmer winds and rain on Thursday, the fire behavior had moderated Friday and firefighters were digging lines by hand and with bulldozers to contain it, fire officials said. The fire was 22% contained Saturday morning.
"Air tankers may take the heat and intensity out of the fire, you still got to have somebody on the ground," Ferris said.
Some of the work is focused on protecting the watersheds that serve Glenwood Springs, Ferris said. Limiting the burn scar near No Name and Grizzly creeks will help limit the sedimentation that flows into the town's water supply, he said.
A Burned Area Emergency Response team has started assessing the canyon to determine how hot the soils burned, the risk of flooding and debris flows, and to create a mitigation plan, Ferris said. The team has already done flyovers to assess the damage, but their findings are not public yet, he said.
Boulders have already fallen from the canyon walls showing the potential risk for water to further destabilize the area.
The National Weather Service is expecting monsoonal moisture to move into Colorado in the next week bringing with it increased chances for cloud cover and increased humidity that could help fight fires and also a risk of flooding, said Dennis Phillips, a meteorologist with the agency in Grand Junction.
"Any rainfall is dangerous," he said.
Contact the writer at mary.shinn@gazette.com or (719) 429-9264.
Mary Shinn
