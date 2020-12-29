A grim record was set in Colorado Springs early Tuesday when a single-vehicle crash killed a 21-year-old man, pushing the number of traffic fatalities in the city to 50 this year, police reported.
Jonathan Dalton, of Colorado Springs, was one of the passengers in a Jeep SUV that lost control while driving downhill in the westbound lanes of North 19th Street, police said in a news release. The vehicle slid on the snow-packed road, hit a curb at the King Street intersection, and rolled onto its roof. Dalton died of his injuries, according to police.
The driver, 21-year-old Lyndon Loflin, was intoxicated, the release stated. He was treated for minor injuries before being arrested and taken to jail. Loflin faces charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, police said.
A passenger in the backseat, whose name was not released, was uninjured, according to police.
“Tragically, this is a new record for traffic fatalities in a calendar year for Colorado Springs,” the release said.
The city’s previous record for traffic deaths in a single year was 48, set in 2018, police said. Of the 50 deaths this year, 20 were automobile related, 15 involved motorcycles, 12 were pedestrian fatalities, and three crashes involved bicycles, according to the release.
Forty-one of the city’s traffic deaths have occurred since June, police said.