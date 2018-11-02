Hours after pulling a gun on friends in jest, a Colorado Springs gang member lashed out for real, police say, fatally shooting a man he had angered with his prank.
Davin “Let Loose” Carrera, 31, will stand trial for first-degree murder in the Aug. 16 killing of Michael Dewayne Booth, 4thth Judicial District Judge G. David Miller ruled Friday at the conclusion of an evidentiary hearing.
Booth, 28, was shot in the abdomen with a single round designed to splinter and disperse upon impact, police testified.
The bullet — known as a radically invasive projectile, or RIP — spread eight arrow-shaped fragments through Booth’s intestines. Such ammunition is legal to own in Colorado, though not by Carrera, a repeat felon. According to court records, his criminal history includes a 2006 conviction for aggravated robbery, for which he was sentenced to eight years, and a 2012 conviction for an attempted escape, which led to a four-year prison sentence.
The defendant is also under scrutiny for asking a cellmate how best to kill a witness who had tied him to the crime, police said.
The man Carrera allegedly wanted dead is now in hiding, according to testimony. A fellow gang member, he told detectives that his children have been threatened, and that Carrera is believed to have gotten away with other killings.
In laying out their case, detectives said the trouble began as Booth and two other men were in a sport-utility vehicle parked in the witness’ garage in the 2100 block of Roundtop Drive in northeastern Colorado Springs.
As the trio sat snorting cocaine, Carrera allegedly sneaked into the garage and stuck a pistol through the open passenger window, aiming at Booth. He told them, “I could have killed you all.”
Tensions from the incident simmered for hours, and at one point, as the men were out driving, Carrera again pointed his pistol at the back of Booth’s head.
The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. outside the Roundtop Drive address, after Booth returned searching for a phone he had dropped in the SUV.
The man who lived at the Roundtop location initially told police he didn’t know how his friend ended up dead beside an idling car outside his home. He recounted the night’s events only after police arrested him on suspicion of committing the murder.
While in custody, that man spoke of fears for his children, who were being watched at a home of a fellow gang member. During his interrogation, police say he received a coded message that he took as a threat against them.
The case against Carrera was bolstered by a cellmate at the El Paso County jail. He told police that the defendant admitted to the shooting — divulging details that weren’t public — and discussed killing the witness.
Court-appointed attorneys for Carrera argued that police lack forensic evidence linking him to the killing. In ordering the case to trial, Miller ruled that prosecutors fell short of establishing that he will probably be convicted, making Carrera eligible for bond.
Bond arguments are scheduled for Friday.