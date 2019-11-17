Griffith Centers for Children began more than 90 years ago as place to get homeless boys off the street with the additional opportunity of providing them an education. It has evolved into a multi-faceted agency with services throughout the Front Range and in Grand Junction.
“We offer a continuum of care to meet our clients’ needs wherever they are,” explained Kirby Gillispie, director of development. The care includes academic and therapeutic services for children from birth to 21 years of age. Their parents, caregivers and veterans are also assisted through the various programs the agency offers.
The organization was started in 1927 by Emily Griffith, a teacher, in Denver. In Colorado Springs, there are four residential programs: a K-12 school therapeutic school for students unable to function in a traditional school setting, a foster care program, adoption services and a range of community programs.
“Our community programs are comprised of independent contractors who are licensed therapists to provide therapy for families in the community,” Gillispie said. A range of therapy options is available for individuals, parents and families. “We offer play therapy for very young children.”
The Griffith Centers works closely with area schools through its truancy program. “This is often the doorway to working with families, so it isn’t just about kids not going to school. It’s family preservation. If there is neglect or abuse we want to get in and help the family handle it before the family breaks apart. Truancy can be a sign of family problems. We offer parent education to stabilize the family.”
More than 250 licensed therapists are contracted with Griffith Centers throughout the state.
“The hallmark of our organization is that we make our therapists accessible to our clients,” Gillispie said. “Wherever our clients are, we’ll go to them.”
In 2018, the agency launched its telebehavioral health care program. This involves providing therapy services remotely via teleconferencing. “We can do family sessions for those who are separated by distance,” Gillispie said. The remote therapy can serve those who are incarcerated or who may not have available transportation options. “Our goal is to get rid of the barriers to services. We’ll do whatever it takes to help. That’s what makes us unique.”
In addition to meeting needs of children and families, services are also available to veterans.
The centers work closely with El Paso County Social Services and area school districts. About 1,400 families are served on a weekly basis, according to Gillispie.
“Emily Griffith needed to give kids a place in order to educate them. She responded to that need,” Gillispie said. “This is our legacy and is consistent with what we do today. Like her, we are working with the community that has the most severe challenges, the most conflicts and most traumatic.”