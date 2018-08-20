A knife-wielding man aboard a Greyhound bus was arrested Monday, suspected of deliberately causing the bus to crash into a guardrail on Interstate 25, authorities say.
The wreck was reported at 6:34 p.m. on northbound I-25 near South Academy Boulevard, said Colorado State Trooper Josh Lewis.
The bus was headed to Denver, said Fountain police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider. She said she didn't know where it originated or how many passengers were aboard.
While police were responding to the crash, they were told that a man with a knife had been threatening other passengers, Schneider said. Neither the man's name nor his alleged crimes were released.
Several passengers had minor injuries, evidently from the crash, she said.
Several lanes of I-25 closed Monday evening. Another bus was en route to pick up the stranded passengers, Lewis said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fountain police at 382-8555 or, to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867.