A parole on trial for the alleged rape and murder of a Colorado Springs woman waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Friday.

Gregory Whittemore, 39, is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly raping and killing 27-year-old Allison Scarfone before hiding her body in his garage at 526 Erie Road in Colorado Springs.

Whittemore was previously jailed and then released on parole in May 2020, claiming that the sex offender treatment he’d received while incarcerated had helped him put aside the demons that prompted him to rape a worker at a Colorado Springs massage parlor and nearly kill her when he bashed her head against a brick wall nearly eight years earlier.

“I have made significant progress being able to open up and being able to share my hardships, share my positives and being able to move forward,” Whittemore told Chad Dilworth, then the vice chairman of the parole board, during that May 4, 2020, meeting.

Based on those assurances, Dilworth took Whittemore before the full parole board, which granted Whittemore early discretionary parole release from the state prison in Fremont County, where he was serving an indeterminate prison sentence that could have continued for the rest of his life.

Nearly three years after his release, Whittemore is back on trial again for another alleged violent assault, this time resulting in the death of a woman.

On Friday, Whittemore’s defense requested his preliminary trial be waived, stating that they were concerned for Whittemore’s current state of mental health.

The defense requested 90 days to further investigate the incident.

“In order to effectively represent him (Whittemore) we need this allocated amount of time to further investigate and review materials,” the defense attorney said.

Whittemore is scheduled back in court on Aug. 10.